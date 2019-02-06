CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Kiwanis Club visited Childersburg High School on an invitation from Principal Dr. Quentin Lee.
The club was met by two members of the student leadership team and watched a presentation about some new and exciting programs being implemented by Lee, Assistant Principal Brittani Brown and social and media specialist Paige Brown.
Club members were taken on a tour where they were able to view these programs and also participate in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) project.
Club members were impressed with the information provided and with being able to see how Lee and his staff have changed the culture and are making a difference in the students’ lives and community.
Pictured are the Kiwanis members, student leadership team members, Lee and his staff.