SYLACAUGA -- King’s Mattress Gallery held a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony Friday, sponsored by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
The business is owned and operated by Angela and Russell King, of Sylacauga. It was formerly known as King’s Mattress Outlet, but the owners recently decided to rebrand the business in honor of carrying Tempur-Pedic and Sealy mattresses.
“These are the two best-selling and most recommended brands for a good night’s rest,” Angela King said. “We are excited to be able to offer them to our community. We are the only business who carries them locally. Before, you would have to drive about an hour away to get them.”
King’s Mattress Gallery also sells a variety of bedding needs, including pillows, sheets, frames and more.
“We are your one-stop-shop for your sleeping needs,” King said.
According to King, one of the most popular mattresses is theTEMPUR-breeze, which helps keep sleepers cool throughout the night.
“I was a skeptic at first, but it really works, and it’s so comfortable.” she said.
King’s Mattress Gallery offers customers a variety of payment options, as well as a delivery service.
“We enjoy getting to know our customers and being able to build a relationship with the local community,” King said.
Next door, the King family also owns and operates King’s Pawn and Jewelry, which has been in business for almost 25 years.
“The King family and both businesses have been a staple in our community for many years,” Sylacauga Chamber Director Laura Strickland said. “It always means a lot to the community when a family decides to continue to invest and expand. We are excited that people in the area will now have a place to shop for all of their bedding needs.”
Kings Mattress Gallery is at 23 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. King’s Mattress Gallery is closed Wednesday and Sunday.
For more information, call 256-245-0904.