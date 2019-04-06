CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College welcomes Kimberly Scott to its list of well-qualified instructors, according to a press release.
Scott graduated from the University of Montevallo with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and secondary education, which enabled her to teach high school mathematics for five years.
After teaching high school, she moved to the Alabama Community College System, where she focused on teaching developmental math courses. During this time, Scott decided to go back to school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and earned her master’s degree.
After graduation, she taught college-level math courses at Jefferson State and Samford University but realized her passion for teaching developmental classes.
Consequently, Scott sought employment as an adult education instructor and was hired by Central Alabama Community College.
In this position, she has been able to help students reach life-changing goals, such as earning their GED or high school diploma and preparing them to enter college-level courses. In addition, she has the opportunity to assist students in workforce development skills, such as the Ready-to-Work program, to help students find long-term employment.
Scott’s classroom is on the Central Alabama Community College Childersburg campus.
The Adult Education Program will be offering a summer math bridge course, taught by Kim Scott, on the Childersburg campus.
This class is for individuals looking to enroll in college this fall. This course will help students bridge the gap between their current math skills and college level math. Enrollment in the class starts April 8 and ends April 26.The first class term will begin June 10.
To enroll in this free course, contact Lisa at 256-378-2017 or email pkelley@cacc.edu.