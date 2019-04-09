1 killed, 1 injured when truck runs into building in Talladega on Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident on Battle Street on Tuesday evening resulted in the death of the driver and serious injury to a passenger.
According to Talladega County Assistant Coroner Jaddy McDaniel, the driver of the vehicle was George W. Vix, 67, of Talladega. Vix was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, McDaniel said.
Information on the passenger was not immediately available Tuesday evening, but according to Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton, he was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Life Saver helicopter.
The vehicle appears to have run off the road and into the front of the former Wehadkee Yarn Mill on East Battle Street. Thornton said the cause of the accident was still under investigation Tuesday evening, although there was a strong possibility Vix had suffered from sort of medical issue while behind the wheel.
Vix was driving a Ford F150 at the time. The vehicle did not appear to have a tag.
Talladega firefighters also responded to the accident.