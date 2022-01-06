Khalil Keith plans to return to Baylor to build off stellar season

Khalil Keith’s dreams of playing professional football will have to wait one more year. After finishing the season off strong Keith plans to return to Baylor next fall. The Alpine native played a major role in the Bears’ success on the offensive side of the ball at right tackle.
“I want this to be my last year, but I started out slow, so I couldn’t maneuver the way that I wanted to,” Keith said. “I had to do some things on the back end to be straightened out so I could really focus and hone in on my field time. It started out slow but once I got it going it went really good.”
Keith had a stellar season for the Bears as he earned third-team All-Big 12 honors at right tackle. Keith was dominant this season as he tied for second in offensive grades in college football with a 92.5. with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young .
Even though he was honored by the Big 12, Keith wasn’t satisfied with how the season went for him.
“I’m always hard on myself as far as grading film,” Keith said. “To other people, I had a pretty good year, but I know I could’ve had an even better season, but it started out slow. Other people say that I had a dominant year. (My goal) is to be a high prospect to be drafted next year in the top 50.”
Keith and the sixth-ranked Bears had a successful 2021 season as they finished with a 12-2 record. Baylor defeated SEC opponent Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl. Keith said that the team had a business-like approach to the bowl game.
“It was good to actually go and win this time against a good team like Ole Miss,” Keith said. “To go to New Orleans again wasn’t all that great because of COVID, we had to fight through some things. We were there to win. It was a historic year because this is the first time in school history that Baylor has had 12 wins, so I guess you can say that we are the best team in Baylor history. That was a huge way to top off the season. A lot of guys are going to the NFL based on what we did this season.”
Coming into the season, Keith’s plan was to be one of the players entering the draft with his teammates, but his things didn’t go as planned as he went through several transitions.
Keith got off to a slow start of the season as he was working way back after undergoing shoulder surgery which kept him out of spring practice. He also had to learn a new offensive scheme and position due to a coaching change.
“I had surgery on my shoulder so the injury held me back where I couldn’t have a spring and we had new coaches and a new offense,” Keith said. “I couldn’t do anything. Fall camp was like getting ready for the season so I was behind and playing catch up. I had to learn the scheme and I had to learn another position. I’m at right tackle now so I had to adapt and get better.”
For Keith moving to right tackle after spending the past two seasons at left guard was a hard transition, but he believes the move will prove to be beneficial in the long run.
“It’s completely different, it’s like writing with your left hand,” Keith said. “It’s night and day. It’s different calls and it’s a whole different scheme. The scheme is really in-depth. It becomes muscle memory. It’s even better (the position change) because in the NFL you have to be able to play different positions on the offensive line. I played in it in high school so it kind of brought me back a little bit. I played right tackle.”
Even with all the changes going on this season, Keith didn’t think about leaving Baylor. Keith said he remained focused on accomplishing his goals.
“I was always looking ahead and setting goals,” Keith said. Things aren’t going to go the way you have visioned sometimes. There are going to be some ups and downs. I just tried to keep the end goal the end goal and the main thing the main thing. Just like our coach said, pound the rock no matter what. No matter what, just keep going.”
Going into next season, Keith plans to change how he approaches the game.
“In my mindset, I have to already believe that I’m in the NFL,” he said. “I have to attack this year as if I’m a pro in all aspects. Mentally, knowing the game inside and out and knowing defensive schemes.”
Keith always believed that there were people in Talladega that were just as or more talented than him, but they didn’t get the chance to make it. Keith said having the opportunity to make it out of Talladega is something that really motivates and drives him. Keith offered advice for the athletes coming up that want to follow in his footsteps.
“Always keep in mind that it’s bigger than you,” Keith said. “ Always try to be kind and keep God in your life. Never give up, it’s going to be some rainy days and some good days but you have to stay humble.”