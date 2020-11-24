Kelsey Gallahar named interim Talladega city manager

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday morning to name Kelsey Gallahar interim city manager, following the unexpected passing of Beth Cheeks on Friday night.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson did not appear to be present during the Zoom meeting.
Gallahar, who recently earned a master’s degree in public administration, had served as Cheeks’ executive assistant and as acting city manager when Cheeks was on vacation.
“It’s an honor,” Gallahar said after the vote. “I hate to be in this position, but I am willing to accept it. I’ve got big shoes to fill.”
She had served as Cheeks’ executive assistant since October 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and recently earned a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University.
Cheeks “was a mentor to me, and I am deeply saddened and shocked by her passing,” Gallahar said. “I hate the circumstances, but I am humbled to be the next in line.
“I love this city and I have a great deal of enthusiasm for it, and I hope the residents can see that. Miss Beth had quite a few programs going on, and I’ve got some catching up to do. This is a busy time, between looking at the water rate study, refinancing bonds and a capital improvement budget. Right now we’re just trying to work on a plan going forward.”
Council President Trae Williams initially moved to name Ward 4 Councilman Joe Power to the manager’s position temporarily, with the understanding that Power would be reappointed to his council seat when a permanent manager could be found and voted on.
According to city attorney Mike O’Brien, Power would have to resign his seat on the council in order to accept the manager’s position, even on a temporary basis. His salary as manager would need to be laid out, in whatever manner the council approves, in a contract. The contract could be approved at the next council meeting, currently set for Dec. 6, and made retroactive.
According to the state law that changed Talladega’s form of government in 2004, anyone who serves as an interim or temporary city manager for more than 120 days becomes the permanent city manager.
Power indicated he was willing to accept the appointment with the understanding that it would be temporary, until a professional manager could be hired. Williams made the motion to appoint him, which was then seconded by Councilwoman Betty Spratlin.
Spratlin and Williams voted in favor of appointing Power, and Power abstained, but the vote ultimately failed when Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall also abstained from voting. O’Brien said the 2-0 vote was not enough to carry the motion.
When asked, Hall said only, “I don’t care to give an opinion right now.”
Mayor Tim Ragland said he had heard in the community that many people were asking to return to a mayor/council form of government, as opposed to the council/manager form that has been in place for the past 16 years.
The manager form was established by a state constitutional amendment, which means the state would have to be responsible for making the change, Williams said.
Ragland pointed out, and O’Brien confirmed, however, that the first step of this process would involve the council sending a proposed amendment to the legislative delegation. The amendment would also require at least a countywide vote before being approved.
“This is not the time for that discussion,” Spratlin said. “We need to deal with finding a replacement for the manager.”
Ragland agreed, and Williams added, “If that’s the direction the community feels we need to be moving in, we will address that.”
After the vote on Power failed, Hall asked if Ragland could be appointed to the position.
Although the mayor of Talladega is a figurehead, O’Brien said he would still have to resign from his elected position to serve in the appointed one.
Ragland suggested appointing City Clerk Joanna Medlin.
Medlin said she was honored but declined the nomination, citing the upcoming special election for city Board of Education Ward 2. She first suggested Gallahar be named instead.
Power suggested appointing a current supervisor from one of the city’s departments, then asked who had acted in Cheeks’ place when she had been on vacation.
Medlin said that Gallahar had been acting clerk in those situations.
Williams said that he had already begun looking into possible replacements by contacting friends in other cities, and that he already had a list of potential candidates he could email to the remaining council members. The council would not be allowed to discuss the candidates without running afoul of the state Open Meetings Act.
At the end of the meeting, Spratlin asked what the protocol would be for cleaning out the manager’s office. O’Brien said it should probably be left up to Cheeks’ staff, under the supervision of police Chief Jason Busby.
Gallahar said the process was already underway, and that Cheeks’ son, Andrew, had already taken some photos and personal items.
Cheeks was named permanent city manager in September 2018, and is the eighth individual to hold the office since it was created.