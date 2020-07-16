‘Kam’s Ride for Autism Awareness’ set for Saturday at TOP Trails

TALLADEGA -- “Kam just turned 12 on the 18th of June,” said Amanda Humphreys, mother of Kam Humphreys. “The event will be exactly a month from his birthday on July 18th, and he is very excited to ride the trails.
“He is my youngest, and we call him our little superhero. He has had a hard 12 years battling with different ailments, but he considers autism his super power, which is why his logo is the Superman diamond. His will to try new things and strength so young is so contagious.”
Amanda is a mother of three, and before Kam, the youngest of the three, she knew nothing about autism. The family is from Georgia.
She said she did not understand why certain kids acted out in certain ways or expressed themselves differently from other kids. It took her son being diagnosed with autism to understand others and develop more patience, and gain the knowledge that just because someone has autism does not mean they are broken, just certain activities need to be done another way. There is always a way, she added.
Kam’s Ride of Autism Awareness is in its third year, with the goal to continue to do it for years to come. The 2020 edition is set for Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at TOP Trails in Talladega.
The event soared previously due to about 1,500 people who showed up to ride at TOP Trails, and Kam and the video recording of it went viral. Upon the success of the video and in support of Kam and autism, Wes Pope, coordinator for TOP Trails, sought to make it an annual event, and Amanda fully supported the idea.
“Outside of my own son, this event is to help spread awareness to families and raise money for research,” she said. “One day, there will be a cure. I might not see it in this lifetime, but one day, (autism) will not exist, and I will leave this world knowing we helped to contribute to the cure.”
Kam’s Ride for Autism Awareness is usually in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back to July. Also, Kam was high risk and was on lockdown for four months.
Amanda stated she had no Plan B for continuing the event in an alternate way but kept the faith the organizers’ hard work would not go in vain.
“Planning for this year was a little more stressful than usual, but everything is back on track, and I feel like things will be bigger than ever,” she said. “We already have a ton of sponsors and vendors that have helped to make this possible, almost over $10,000 in prizes to give away from donated items to cash prizes, and we even have live entertainment this year.
“I set a personal goal to achieve to donate every year, and this year I am aiming for $8,000 with an estimate of almost 3,000 people to attend. I believe it is possible. We have already received so many RSVPs from people excited about the ride and the opportunity to meet Kam.”
Amanda said Kam has become a little celebrity of Top Trails, and it is great to know what such a big impact he is making in the lives of others. With the bounty hole, poker run and tug of war to tackle, Kam is more than excited to come to Alabama to participate in this event in his custom, one-of-kind orange and blue RZR 800 side by side.
“Though Kam will be on the trails with his dad and I will be working, I look forward to the end of the night and announcing how much we have generated from admission, Team Kam gear and raffles,” Amanda said. “We keep nothing; everything goes to the Autism Speaks Foundation. The donation is made in Kam’s name, and he will be recognized for his large contribution. We are hoping he ranks at least third this year, but first will be even better.”