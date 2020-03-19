Justice Green helps power Lincoln to crown; selected Daily Home Player of Week

LINCOLN -- Justice Green was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s softball team to four wins in six tries and the championship of the Talladega County Tournament.
“I started seeing the ball, finally, in the second game of the tournament and I started getting some good hits,” she said. “I came in on (Saturday) and got three over (the fence). It felt like I did real good in those three games.
“My teammates are the best. Even when I wasn’t doing so hot in the first game, they never put me down. Every time I hit one over, it feels good to have teammates all over and cheering you on.
“Even if I missed the ball behind the plate, they cheered me on. I couldn't do it without them.”
The senior catcher shined in the tournament as she recorded four homers and 14 RBIs. Three of her homers came at critical times for the Lady Golden Bears.
With a spot in the championship game at stake, Green hit a two-run bomb in extra innings to lead Lincoln to a 4-3 win over Sylacauga. She also had a two-run homer and a grand slam in the championship games against Fayetteville.
“That was the best feeling that I have had out of the years that I have been hitting,” Green said about her homer against Sylacauga. “That one felt really good, it felt amazing. I was screaming the whole way to home (plate).”
Winning their sixth straight county title wasn't easy for the Lady Golden Bears.
Lincoln lost to Fayetteville for the first time in seven seasons, and the Lady Aggies gave Lincoln everything it could handle.
Green said winning the title this season was important to the team.
“It shows that we put in the work,” she said. “Even though we were down, we came in here and we did our best. A team that just beat us 4-0, we just beat them by 11-2 and 17-2.”
Green is one of six seniors for the Lady Golden Bears who may not be able to finish their high school careers on the field. The AHSAA suspended play for 2 ½-weeks starting Wednesday due to the coronavirus.
Green hopes they will be able to return to the softball diamond this season.
“We can only hope for the best,” she said. “Even if that was the last game, we won county. Hopefully, we will be able to come back in a few weeks.”
Green said she tries to model her game after former Lincoln standout and Montevallo slugger Carlee Mullinax.
“She is just an overall great ballplayer,” Green said. “I wish she was still here playing with us. When I was a freshman, she was a senior. She always made me feel like I was a part of the team … She was somebody that I could talk to, and I want to be like her.”