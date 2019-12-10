TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The state is expected to rest its case sometime Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the trial of Everett Bernard “BJ” Abrams Jr., with jury deliberations possible by that afternoon.
Abrams is charged with murder, accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Abrams, by shooting her in the head in the kitchen of the couple’s home on Loblolly Trace in Alpine on Memorial Day 2017.
According to the evidence presented Tuesday, the victim, who was right-handed, was shot through the left temple with a .22 magnum revolver that was not actually touching her skin but was less than 6 inches away, based on the powder burns around the entrance wound.
The bullet traveled in a straight line through her brain, lodging in the right temporal lobe inside her skull.
According to the medical testimony, the injury was not survivable, although she was able to keep breathing for a short time after the shooting. She was declared brain dead the day after the shooting and was taken off life support.
Defense attorneys Todd Barksdale and Reagan Rumsey appear to be arguing that the fatal shooting was an accident, which is consistent with what Abrams told Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies immediately after the incident.
Abrams has fathered six children by five different women, including two children with Jennifer Abrams. According to two statements he made outside Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga to deputies, and to the grandmother of one of the children he had outside of marriage, the mother of his youngest daughter had recently gotten out of prison and had threatened him through her boyfriend, a convicted drug dealer in Sylacauga. As a result, Abrams said, he had purchased a handgun on the street and kept it for self-defense.
In his version of events, he argued with the woman who had just gotten out of prison, then came back into the house and into the kitchen, where his wife was cooking dinner.
He said they exchanged some banter about having spaghetti again, and that he came up and began to rub against her while removing the recently purchased revolver from his pants pocket. Instead of rubbing back, as usual, he said Jennifer grabbed his arm, causing the gun to discharge.
Eyewitness and forensic evidence presented by the state does not necessarily support this version of events, however.
In body camera footage from his conversations with two deputies the night of the shooting, Abrams demonstrates his version using a lighter in his pocket. He shows the “pop” of the gun discharging happening when it would have been at or just above his hip, not 6 inches from her left temple.
In its opening statement, the defense said that this was partially because the defendant was nearly 6 feet tall and the victim was only 5-2. District Attorney Steve Giddens, however, pointed out that the medical examiner found the victim to be 5-7, and that the defendant’s driver’s license and jail records both indicate he is 5-9.
The state ballistics expert testified Tuesday that the weapon recovered at the scene was a single action revolver, and that it could not have discharged unless the hammer was pulled all the way back, manually, before the trigger was pulled.
While he would not say definitively that the defense’s version of events did not happen, he did indicate that it would be impossible for the gun to accidentally discharge without the hammer being pulled back first.
The victim and defendant’s son, and the victim’s mother, were both called as state’s witnesses Tuesday morning.
The mother said she was on the phone with her daughter when the defendant allegedly started an argument about eating spaghetti again, and the victim said she had to hang up. Although she had never witnessed any physical violence between Abrams and her daughter and grandchildren, the victim’s mother said she had witnessed numerous incidents of verbal abuse and threats of violence against the children.
She added that her daughter was the family’s primary breadwinner, and that they lived in the defendant’s mother’s house.
The son, who was 9 years old at the time, said he was playing a game in the next room when he heard his parents arguing about dinner, then hearing a loud “pop” from the kitchen.
When he went into the kitchen, “I saw mama on the floor,” he testified. “I saw blood … She didn’t say anything.”
The state also presented numerous text messages between victim and defendant that were recovered from the defendant’s cell phone.
Among these were several messages from the victim accusing Abrams of ongoing infidelity and threats to leave and/or file for divorce. She accused him of not spending any time with her and leaving her to take care of the children and the household while working a full-time job.
The text messages also showed several instances where Abrams said he was with the Sylacauga drug dealer who he told investigators was plotting with the mother of his youngest child to kill him.
Testimony resumes today at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
If convicted of murder, Abrams faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison.