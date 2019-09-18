Judson College President and First Lady, Dr. and Mrs. W. Mark Tew, along with several alumnae of Judson College, worshipped with the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga for the 11 a.m. service on Sept. 15. Tew delivered the sermon. Following the service, members of the East Central Alabama Chapter of the Judson College Alumnae Association provided lunch for Dr. & Mrs. Tew, visiting alumnae, and leadership of the First Baptist Church, Sylacauga.
