Judson College officials, alumnae help Tommie Louise Caudle celebrate 100th birthday

SYLACAUGA -- On Saturday, June 8, representatives from Judson College and other friends gathered at Sylacauga Health and Rehabilitation to celebrate the 100th birthday of Tommie Louise Caudle.
Caudle, a native of Sylacauga and an alumna of Judson College, the only Southern Baptist college for women in the United States, was born June 5, 1919.
Dr. W. Mark Tew, president of Judson College, and his wife, Ann, were present for the birthday celebration and presented Caudle with a special birthday resolution from the college. Caudle also received resolutions and letters of recognition from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, the Alabama Senate and a personal letter from U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
Members of the East Central Alabama Chapter of the Judson College Alumnae Association and Beth Poole, director of Alumnae Relations at Judson College, were also present to celebrate with Caudle and presented gifts, roses, and cards and greetings from more than 100 Judson alumnae.
Friends from the First Baptist Church, Sylacauga, along with other friends from town and from the Sylacauga Health and Rehabilitation facility joined in the celebration.
Jean Persons, Caudle’s personal care giver, arranged the special celebration, which followed an additional celebration by the Sylacauga Health and Rehabilitation facility June 5.
In the photo (front row) are Tommie Louise Caudle and Judson College President Dr. W. Mark Tew. In back (from left) are alumnae and representatives of Judson College Vanessa Godwin Arant, Claire Kinnaird Keel, Rhonda Caver Lewis, Freda Spradley York and Wilda Jones; Ann Tew, first lady of Judson College; Jennifer Mitchell Spradley; and Beth Poole, director of Alumnae Relations, Judson College.