Josh Podoris leaves Childersburg to take job at Central Alabama Baseball

Josh Podoris resigned as Childersburg’s head baseball coach on Monday. Podoris is leaving the education field to take a job at Central Alabama Baseball Academy in Birmingham. Podoris will be the Director of Player Operations for 14U-18U at CABA.
Podoris said this wasn’t an easy decision but it was the best decision for his family.
“It was by far the hardest decision that I had to make in my life up to this point,” Podoris said. “It was a dream job for me and it was a lot of fun while it lasted. We were able to accomplish a lot in my two short years as a head coach. The biggest thing that I enjoyed is the time spent with the players and the coaches. That was by far the most special part of the job. I am going to miss it. CABA is a really good organization run by Kennon McArthur. He was able to offer me a full time position and it worked out better for me and my family.”
Podoris turned things around at his alma mater in two seasons at the helm. This season, he led the Tigers (22-11) to their best record since the 2014 season. He also ended the Tigers’ postseason drought as they made it to the first round where they fell to Ohatchee in the first round of the playoffs.
In two seasons, Podoris had a 27-16 record.
In his first season at helm, the Tigers went 5-5 before the season ended due to COVID-19.
“We couldn’t have a special season without my assistant coaches and the players buying into what we were,” Podoris said. “We definitely got it turned around. We won our first county championship in seven years, our area championship in seven years and our first playoff game in seven year. A lot of the things that we set out for we accomplished. We didn’t reach our ultimate destination which was to make a run towards the state championship, but we did a lot of special things that haven’t been done in a long time at Childersburg.”
The former Childersburg standout spent five seasons at his alma mater which included three seasons as an assistant coach. Podoris said he cherishes the relationships that he built during his time back.
“I enjoyed my time at Childersburg especially being from there,” he said. “I still have relationships with a ton of people in the community. Our administration and school has always been supportive of me. By far what I am going to miss the most is the players and the relationship that I built with the players. The current group that is playing varsity I had them in middle school as well so a lot of those kids I have coached for four or five years. We had a lot of good times together, I wished we could’ve finished out until they graduated but I have a family of my own and I have to do what’s best for my wife and son.”
Podoris is proud that he was able to leave the baseball program in a better position than he when took over in 2020.
“I put that in my resignation letter and that is truly how I feel,” Podoris said. “That’s one of the golden rules of life and that is how I was raised to leave things better than you found them. I feel like I was able to do that. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of that if it wasn’t for my assistant coaches and those players. It truly was a tough decision because not only did I leave it in good shape but it is going to be special for several more years to come since the foundation has been laid and those players being hungry.”