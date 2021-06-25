Jordan Fomby,Childersburg leads 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

After several down seasons, Childersburg High School’s baseball team seemed to get things back on track in 2021. The Tigers finished the season with a 20-13 record, which included winning the 1A-3A Talladega County Baseball tournament as well as the 3A, Area 9 championship. The Tigers fell to Ohatchee in the first round of the playoffs.
Josh Podoris, who resigned as Childersburg’s head coach at the end of the season, was pleased with the way his team turned things around this season.
“It was really fun to do things that Childersburg hasn’t done in a while,” Podoris said. “We got to enjoy that, and that was our goal at the beginning of the year. That’s what the kids set out to do, and that is what we were able to do. It is a credit to them they bought into what the coaches were trying to get them to do.”
Childersburg’s success on the diamond didn’t go unnoticed as it had eight players make the All-Talladega County Team, including the Hitter and Co-Coach of the Year.
Jordan Fomby was selected as the 1A-3A Hitter of the Year. The first team all-state third baseman had a stellar season at the plate as he had a .434 batting average with five home runs and 42 RBIs. The senior also had a team-high 14 doubles this season for the Tigers.
“It is an honor, it is the first time that someone from Childersburg has done it in a while,” Fomby said. “Coach Podo told me before the season even started that I was going to be the go-to guy. I really took that into consideration going into this year. I just practiced hard. If it wasn’t for my teammates, a lot of this wouldn’t have happened.”
Podoris said that Fomby deserves every honor that he has received this season.
“He is a great baseball player, but overall, he is a great kid,” Podoris said. “He comes from a great family. I can honestly say out of the teams that we played. He was the best hitter we saw all year. He is a solid baseball player all the way around. For him to get Hitter of the Year, it is well deserved.”
The Tigers had four other players to earn first-team all-county honors: Jordan Sanders,
Lane Dennis, Kane Smith, and Jordan Mann.
Houston Fields, Trent Twymon, and Connor Jennings earned second-team honors.
Podoris was selected by the county coaches as the 1A-3A Talladega County Co-Coach of the Year.
“It really is special,” Podoris said. “That is a complete credit to the players. We could summarize it and say it is the players of the year. I wouldn’t have been the coach that I was without them or my assistant coaches as well. I didn’t do that by myself at all. It is a complete credit to my players and my assistant coaches.”
Winterboro’s Alex Johnson also earned Co-Coach of the Year honors. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a 10-10 record and a trip to the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Bulldogs fell to Kingston in the second round.
“Once we figured out that we were going to the playoffs, I think the kids found a new sense of optimism,” Johnson said. “They continued to work hard throughout the year just because we clinched a playoff spot didn’t mean that they could stop working. That was apparent to their day-by-day activity. Our leads came in and said we don’t want this to be over. They wanted to make sure the best ball was still in front of them.”
Johnson credits his assistant coaches and his players for helping him earn coach of the year.
“I want everything to be about the kids,” Johnson said. “It is a neat honor for sure, but at the same time, I am proud of them for getting me officially recognized. I texted my other coaches that are strictly volunteer coaches, and said, ‘hey, we did it. I think it is a group effort. I appreciate their hard work being volunteers coming in after they get off work every day. I appreciate them for calling in some time to come to games. It is hard when the whole coaching staff is made up of volunteers, but we made it work.”
B.B. Comer’s Drew Hallman was honored for his outstanding season on the mound as he earned 1A-3A Pitcher of the Year. Hallman went 7-1 record with 66 strikeouts and a 1.28 ERA in 54.1 innings off the mound. Hallman recorded two no-hitters this season for the Tigers.
“I was very surprised because most people don’t look at Comer as a very good school,” Hallman said. “For me to win that, it’s like me bringing more people to come to look at us and make us feel better about ourselves and help us out with people coming to watch us.”
The first-year pitcher put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the season. During the offseason, Hallman lifted weights, stretched, ran, threw long toss, and worked on his grips. Hallman said he kept two people in mind when he was working to get better in his craft.
“I wanted to make my mom and dad proud,” he said. “I want to go to college and play baseball. I want to have a good degree in school. Another way to get a good academic scholarship is to be good athletically.”
A glimpse at the remaining All-Talladega County selections:
B.B. Comer
First-team
John Murphy
Hagan Delee
Hayden Danford
Second team
Riley Culver
Nam Huynh
Winterboro
First-team
Brody Hamm
Hunter Willis
Troy McKinney
Second-team
Cayden Roland
Kaden Reed
Fayetteville
First-team
Brady Butler
Jacob Vice
Evan Baker
Second-team
Dakota Ogle
Pacey Deloach
Chance Owens
