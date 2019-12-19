Jonathan Beverly stepping down as Childersburg football coach

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg’s Jonathan Beverly turned in his letter of resignation as head football coach Thursday. Beverly said having more time for his family was the reason for resigning.
“It is something that has been weighing on me,” Beverly said. “I have known for a few weeks and I need to be fair to whoever is going to take over here.
“Right now, my goal is to take a step back. My resignation is effective at the end of the (calendar) year. I am going to finish out my athletic director duties and be the best teacher I can be.”
Beverly hasn’t ruled out staying at Childersburg and just being a teacher as well as getting back on the sideline elsewhere.
“I am a tenured teacher here and in the county. I am going to decide if I want to continue to teach,” he said. “If I do decide to coach, I want to be much closer to home. My kids are growing up. I can't miss them growing up and miss time from my wife the way I have been at the pace that I have been doing it.”
Beverly lives in Chelsea.
In his four seasons at Childersburg, Beverly’s teams were a combined 14-27. Childersburg finished 3-7 in three of his four seasons, including 2019.
The Tigers’ best season under Beverly was in 2017, when they went 5-6 and earn a Class 4A playoff berth.
“I enjoyed coaching the kids that I have had the opportunity to coach,” Beverly said. “Childersburg is a very unique place. When (former Principal) Mr. Jay Hooks hired me, he explained how unique the situation would be. I am grateful to him for the opportunity and I have enjoyed it.
“Childersburg has gone to the playoffs only five times in 23 years, and our 2017 team was one of the teams that did it. That is really unique and special to be able to say that.”
Beverly said he hopes the next head coach will be given the proper support he needs to help the football program take the next step.
“I wish our current administration the best with whoever they decide to lead the program next,” he said. “I hope whoever leads the program next can receive the administration’s support and community’s support.
“To take the football (program) to another level it is going to take doing something a little different than it’s been done from the top down from the administration to the community and everybody else on board.”
Beverly said he was grateful for the great group of coaches he had a chance to work with during his time at Childersburg.
“Johnny Johnson is gold. David Nash, our offensive coordinator, is one of the brightest young coaches coming up in the game today,” Beverly said. “Josh Podoris has been nothing but great during my time there. Gavin King is another guy that I work with day in and day out.
“Coach Al Barnett is retiring at the end of the year, but he has been one of my biggest supporters. He is someone that I could go to talk to. He has always been a heck of a supporter and someone that has been great to Childersburg. It is going to be weird being a teacher on the staff next year and he is not there.”