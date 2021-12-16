Johnson leads TC Central past Bulldogs despite heroic effort from Winterboro eighth-grader

ALPINE — The secret has been out for a while now. You'd be hard-pressed to name any basketball player in Talladega County that's proven themselves more capable than Talladega County Central senior Faith Johnson.
Not that it seems to matter when it comes time to actually guard the three-time all-state selection. All the respect and the defensive attention that comes with it couldn't stop her from scoring 12 of her team-high 29 points in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 62-45 victory at Winterboro on Thursday night.
"She is unstoppable at times," TC Central coach Ebonie Ferguson said. "I have a great team, and she is one of our leaders."
Johnson has had to account for the vast majority of her team's points at times, but that wasn't the case on Thursday. Amiya Sillmon flooded the stat sheet to finish with a double-double, recording 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Three other TC Central girls also scored at least three points in the victory.
"When everybody scores and everybody is having a good night, it is always going to be a better time," Johnson said. "It takes pressure off me as well."
While Johnson had more than a few jaw-dropping moments on Thursday, she was not the game's top scorer. That honor belongs to Winterboro eighth-grader Katelyn Brown, who scored 35 points.
However, scoring was just one of many ways Brown contributed. In the final 2.5 quarters alone, Brown managed to record six rebounds and two steals.
"She wanted to show that she could carry the team tonight, and she did just that," Winterboro coach Marty Holland said. "We just fell a little short, but it wasn't for lack of hustle."
What to know
— The Bulldogs were forced to play without Brown's older sister, junior Kya Brown, who was out with what Holland described as a "very temporary" injury sustained in the first quarter against Woodland. Last season, Brown was a third-team all-state selection after she averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 5.6 blocks and 4.2 steals per game.
— TC Central's Ice Gooden finished third on the team with eight points, but came up huge under the rim, where she collected 10 rebounds. Fellow Tiger Haven Suttle finished third with seven rebounds, while Shanija Smith and Mahogani Evans each grabbed six boards in the victory.
— TC Central led 29-27 at the half, but the Tigers were able to end the quarter with an 8-point lead despite a 6-0 spurt lasting almost 90 seconds from Katelyn Brown.
Who said
— Johnson on playing with more confidence: " I feel like I should step up more now than I was. So I'm more talkative. So I have to keep pulling my weight and be better for the team."
— Holland on defending Johnson: "Faith is just one of those players, she is going to get hers. We tried to trap her and limit what she do, but we kinda got in foul trouble a little bit, but she is a great player."