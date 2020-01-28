John Carroll 56, Pell City 49: Cavaliers use 4th quarter to down Panthers on Senior Night

John Carroll High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pell City 56-49 and spoiled the Panthers’ senior night Tuesday.
With the loss, the Panthers fell to 11-15.
“We played hard the whole time, but we got a little outside of scheme and tried to win it with one shot with two minutes left to go,” Pell City head coach Joel Bowman said. “That was really the story of the game.
“They whipped us on the offensive boards a little bit. What stinks about that is that you get a quality stop on a missed shot, but you don't cash the check by getting the rebound. That hurt us and limited our possessions.
“It is a great senior group. We have lived and died with them all season long. They have done a lot of good things … I am proud of them.”
John Carroll used a 10-4 run to open the fourth quarter to take control of the game. The key to that spurt was a six-point possession.
Hosea Hill hit a 3-pointer to give John Carroll a 44-38 lead. While the ball was in the air, a Pell City defender was whistled for a foul away from the ball, which gave John Carroll the ball back.
The Cavaliers capitalized off the extra possession as Micheal Grodin nailed a 3-pointer to increase the margin to 47-38.
The Panthers struggled down the stretch to get good looks at the basket, but they continued trying to battle their way back into the game. Trey Evans nailed a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to cut the lead to 51-46, but that’s as close as they would get.
Three to know
- Evans led Pell City with 20 points. Jack Wood scored 19 for the Panthers.
- Jake Willett led the way for John Carroll with 17 points. Teammate O’Neil Merchant chipped in 12.
- Pell City celebrated its seven seniors before the game. This season’s total marks the most wins (11) Pell City has had in more than a decade,
Who said
- Bowman on the six-point possession in the fourth quarter: “It was a made 3, then another poor shot and another made 3. We couldn't recover, it was like the haymaker at the end of the boxing match, and it got us on the chin.”
Up next
-The Panthers will travel to take on Munford on Friday at 7:30 p.m.