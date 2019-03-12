TALLADEGA -- Unemployment rose in both Talladega and St. Clair counties during January, according to a figures released Monday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Talladega’s preliminary jobless rate for the month was 4.7 percent, up from December’s revised rate of 3.9 but below the January 2018 revised rate of 4.9.
In St. Clair County, the unemployment rate for January was 3.9 percent, up from December’s 3.2 and matching the January 2018 rate.
Talladega’s January rate represented 1,660 jobless people, compared to 1,367 in December and 1,700 in January 2018. The county had 33,483 employed individuals in January, down from December’s 33,723 but above January 2018’s 32,759.
The number of unemployed individuals in St. Clair County for January was 1,564, compared to 1,266 in December and 1,514 in January 2018. The county had 38,304 employed individuals. December’s count totaled 38,659, and the January 2018 figure was 37,629.
St. Clair’s Civilian Labor Force -- the number of people working and the number actively seeking work -- fell slightly from 39,925 in December to 39,868 in January. The total for January 2018 was 39,143.
Talladega’s Civilian Labor Force totaled 35,143 for January, up from December’s 35,090 and January 2018’s 34,459.
Statewide, unemployed held steady from December to January at 3.8 percent. The January 2018 rate was 3.9.