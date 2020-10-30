Joan Doyle saluted during final meeting as member of Talladega County BOE

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and members of the Board of Education said farewell to board member Joan Doyle on Monday morning at what would be Doyle’s final meeting as a board member.
Doyle was appointed to represent District 4 on the board in 2015 and served as chair in 2017 and 2018, but she opted not to run for re-election this year.
Lacey said Doyle has served the system well during her tenure on the board, even being named to the Alabama Association of School Board’s All-State School Board in 2018.
Doyle is a retired teacher who worked in the Jefferson County, Shelby County and Talladega County systems. She taught at and was principal of Fayetteville School in the Talladega County system and retired as principal at Oak Mountain High School.
“We are honored to have you as a part of our system,” Lacey said.
Doyle said she had been proud to serve and promised to remain involved with the system as a private citizen in the future.
Also Monday, the board:
Heard Lacey welcome back the students enrolled in the Beacon Academy virtual classes as well as those attending in-person classes on a staggered schedule. She added she hoped the system would see more normalcy in coming weeks;
Accepted the resignations of Genesis bus driver Kenneth Smith and Sycamore Elementary School itinerant speech pathologist Anne Marie Wendling;
Hired Teresa Giddens (Child Nutrition Program at Stemley Elementary), Felicia Phillips (CNP at Sycamore Elementary), Kerri Ray (bus driver at Childersburg Middle School) and Daniel Robinson (Genesis bus driver);
Approved leaves-of-absence for Mollie Bearden (Childersburg Middle School bus driver), Telly Jackson (Childersburg Elementary School custodian) and Christopher Woods (Lincoln Elementary School special education instructional assistant);
Approved a high bid of $3,501 from Backyard Paradise of Alabaster to purchase old playground equipment from Sycamore Elementary School. Lacey explained the bid went to the high bidder because the system was selling the property. When the system is buying the property, they look for the low bidder, she said;
Appointed board member Sandra Tuck to be the BOE’s delegate to the AASB Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly, with board member Kathy Landers as the alternate. Board members Mike Turner and Johnny Ponder were not present for the meeting.