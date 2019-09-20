Elder Jerrell C. Hicks has been named pastor at Jacobs Chapel C.M.E. Church, 308 Martin Luther King Drive, Talladega, and will be officially welcomed on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m.
Hicks is a native of Anniston, the only child of the late Sister Annie H. Heard. He knew at an early age that his purpose in life was to be a servant of the Lord. He began as a motivational speaker at the age to 12 in his home church, Smith Tabernacle C.M.E. Church, Anniston, where he also served in many capacities, such as lay leader, chairman of the Steward Board, Sunday school superintendent, and recording steward.
Hicks was licensed to preach in 1999 at the New Hope C.M.E. Church, Bynum. For the last 20 years, he has build a legacy of preaching God’s Word, and pastoring for 16 years at the following churches: Hill’s Chapel C.M.E. Church, Leeds; Players Chapel C.M.E. Church, Anniston; and the historic St. John C.M.E. Church, Gadsden. Hicks is now the proud pastor of Jacobs Chapel.
Having been educated in the Anniston public school system, he furthered his education at Jacksonville State University, and he also attended a branch of Oral Roberts School of Ministry.
His business affiliations have included owning and operating two restaurants: Adam and Eve’s Ribs, and Adam and Eve’s Homestyle Cooking. He has also owned and operated a landscape service. His business experiences also include 13 years in the grocery business as a store director.
In 2006, Hicks received an Achievement Award from Gov. Bob Riley. He is also known throughout the Birmingham region of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church as the “Hardest Working Pastor.” Hicks has been involved in civic affairs in the Anniston and Gadsden areas. These involvements include serving as a member of NAACP, SCLC, National Urban League, Etowah County Voters League, Non-denominational Ministerial Alliance, and the Black Business Association. He attends regularly City Council and Board of Education meetings.
He and his wife of 23 years, Sonya, are the proud parents of three adult sons and five grandchildren.
Hicks believes in empowering communities and people by making a difference one person at a time. His love and passion is teaching the Good News of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His motto is true teaching is done by both precept and example. His hope is that whenever a person meets him that they will know that God loves them and desires that none should perish.