Jemison-Heath engagement announced

Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Jemison Sims announce the engagement of their daughter, Powell Jemison, to Gregory Seth Heath, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Wren Heath.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Donald Carl Turnbull and the late Dr. Turnbull of Birmingham and the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Dark Sims of Talladega. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama and received a master’s degree from Auburn University. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Miss Sims is employed by the Talladega County School System.
The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Roy Perkins and Mr. and Mrs. Osbie Wren Heath, all of Talladega. He is employed by FilterBuy.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, May 2, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.