Jeff Lynn’s title changed from acting president of CACC to interim president

ALEXANDER CITY -- On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, notified Central Alabama Community College Acting President Jeff Lynn of a change in title related to his position.
Lynn's new title, effective immediately, is interim president of CACC. This is a revision in title only, and Lynn will continue to serve in this position until further notice.
The news was announced in a press release from the school Tuesday.
Lynn was named acting president of CACC on Monday, June 15.
Lynn has more than 20 years of workforce and economic development experience across several Southeastern states. He brought his distinctive skillset to the Alabama Community College System in 2016 and currently serves as vice chancellor for aerospace and aviation.
Prior to his role at the ACCS, Lynn served as the executive director of Workforce Development Programs (LED FastStart) for Louisiana Economic Development.