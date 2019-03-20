PELL CITY – The Pell City school board is looking for a new member after Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber announced District 5 representative Jeff Jones resigned from the panel.
“What a privilege it has been to serve with Jeff Jones,” Barber said during Tuesday night’s board meeting. “He has a great eye for things that need to be done.”
Barber said Jones, who was elected to the board in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, did not provide a reason for his departure.
Just more than a year ago, in November 2017, Jones suffered a stroke, but he returned to the board only two months later.
“Due to circumstances out of my control, it has become very difficult to serve on the Pell City School Board,” Jones wrote in his March 18 resignation letter to Barber. “Please accept this as my letter of resignation. I appreciate the residents who entrusted me to serve as their representative over the past six years.”
The board is responsible for appointing a replacement. The appointee will serve the unexpired term of Jones, which ends in 2020.
Barber said he understood Jones’ decision.
“We wish him well as he moves forward,” Barber said. “He has the best interest of the school system in his heart.”
The board has 30 days to fill the vacant seat. If the board does not fill the vacancy during that time, the superintendent will notify the State Board of Education, which will fill the vacancy.
Possible candidates for the District 5 job should contact the Central Office for an application. Board members will interview and select a replacement for Jones.
Barber said applicants must meet requirements of all applicable federal and state laws related to qualifying for an elective office.
He said applicants must be a resident of the city and a resident of the board district the candidate seeks to represent. Barber said applicants must be at least 21 years old and have earned a high school diploma or equivalent.
He said applicants must not be a member of the City Council or the County Commission, and have a good moral character and fitness.
He said candidates cannot be employed by the board or be subject to it authority. Applicants may not be serving on the board of a private school or college.
Barber said applicants may not be a convicted felon or on the national or state sex offender registry.