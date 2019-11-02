LINCOLN -- On Friday, it felt like the playoffs came to town a week early.
On senior night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium, on a night in which they turned the ball over five times and endured multiple drive-killing penalties, the Lincoln Golden Bears scored 28 second-half points to defeat the Montevallo Bulldogs 38-34.
“Just play through it,” Lincoln senior Javion Surles said after the game. “If we do that, you’re going to always have a good outcome.”
Surles owned the fourth quarter for Lincoln (8-2), scoring three rushing touchdowns as part of a 224-yard rushing night. He finished with 328 total yards and threw for an extra TD to fellow senior Tre Garrett. The final TD, a 5-yard twisting run through the heart of the Montevallo (6-4) defense with 13 seconds to play, proved to be the winning score.
“It was just God,” Surles said of the final run. “I give it all up to God.”
Lincoln spent most of senior night playing from behind.
Montevallo led 22-10 at halftime, capitalizing at the end of the half on an 80-yard kickoff return by Deon Gilliland, then recovering an onsides kick to set up another quick score.
After Lincoln scored to open the second half, the Golden Bears turned it over on consecutive possessions, eventually leading to another Gilliland run for a touchdown that made it 28-17 late in the third quarter.
That’s when Surles took over.
“It’s been the mantra of this team all year long,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We’re never down until that last whistle blows.”
The senior quarterback gave Lincoln the lead with 8:43 to play on a 42-yard run. But the Bulldogs quickly answered with a drive of their own, including a 30-yard completion on fourth-and-16 to set up another Gilliland TD run.
“You find out what kind of character your team has,” Montevallo head coach Brandon Wilcox said. “I think ours gets an A-plus tonight. We fell a little short on the scoreboard, but I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”
Three to know
-- Lincoln’s Quintin Carter had a big night on defense and special teams for the Golden Bears. Carter’s fourth-quarter interception of Montevallo’s Malik Inabinette set up a go-ahead TD by Surles, and he returned several Bulldog kickoffs to midfield to set up his offense. After Surles’ final TD, when Gilliland mishandled the kickoff, Carter recovered it, allowing Lincoln to kneel out the clock.
-- Lincoln senior Cameron Reynolds set the tone for the second half, running for a 57-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Reynolds finished with 87 yards rushing for the game.
-- Montevallo receivers JJ Evans and Jamarius Carter keyed the Bulldog passing game. Evans provided the game’s longest play from scrimmage, hauling in a pass for a 98-yard catch-and-run for the first touchdown of the game. He and Carter combined for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Who said
-- Zedaker: “Credit to these kids, they came out in the second half ... once this offense gets cranked up, it’s hard to stop. … We’re just ecstatic for these seniors, to get this victory in front of this home crowd.”
-- Wilcox: “I thought we fought for four quarters, and we fell a little bit short. But now the real season starts, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Up next
-- Montevallo will host Talladega in the first round of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday, Nov. 8.
-- Lincoln will also host the first round of the playoffs, taking on Dallas County the same night.