Jasmine Fluker signs with Talladega College

ALPINE - Winterboro’s Jasmine Fluker signed scholarship papers and announced her intentions to compete at Talladega College for track and field on Tuesday afternoon.
Talladega College competes in the NAIA.
“I am very excited,” Fluker said. “I am grateful for the offer. This is helping me go further with my goals and dreams. I have always wanted to do this and I appreciate it.”
Fluker said running track on the next level has always been her goal but she wasn’t sure if she would get the opportunity. Fluker, who played basketball for Winterboro, credits coach Marty Holland for making this opportunity possible.
“I talked to coach Holland and asked if he knew of any one that would be interested in looking at me, “she said. “He said that he would do a couple of phone calls and that’s what he did. He got back to me and with this opportunity.”
Fluker had a stellar final season in track and field. The senior put together quite the performance in the state track meet as she finished with four top-five finishes including a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-09) and a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.08).
She was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that finished second at state with a time of 52.07.
Winterboro track coach Sherry Vermilyer has been coaching Fluker since she was a freshman. Vermilyer said that Fluker has been a critical piece of the track program.
“She has had a huge impact on the track program the last four years,” Vermilyer said. “She led us in points and she led us to a second place finish in sectionals which Winterboro has never done before this year. She has been an integral part of our program.”
Vermilyer feels that Fluker is very deserving of this opportunity to continue her track career.
“I am so excited for her,” Coach Vermilyer said. “We couldn’t be more proud of Jasmine for choosing to go to Talladega College. It is a great program for her to continue on with track. It is going to be amazing.”
Ranard Adkison is the new head coach of Talladega College’s track and field program. The first-year coach was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Fluker is grateful that Adkison took a chance on her and this opportunity is something that she’s not to take lightly.
“If coach has something that he needs done I am going to make sure that I meet that goal,” Fluker said. “I am going to make sure that I am going to do what the coach asks me. You gave me this opportunity so I am going to give you your pay back.”
Fluker never thought that she would attend a college that’s less than 30 minutes away from home, but she is happy that she will still be close to her No.1 supporter, her mom.
“I am glad that I am close to home,” Fluker said. “I am close to my mom just in case something happens I don’t have to worry about her.”