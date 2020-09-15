Jashaslin James nets Daily Home Player of Week after running over Donoho

ALPIJNE -- Jashaslin James was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro High School’s football team past Donoho 42-13 on Friday night.
“I am excited about it,” James said. “It is a great achievement, but I wish everybody could get it.
“I would like to thank Coach (Marty) Holland, Coach (Skylar) Mansfield, but most of all, I would like to thank my line. Without them, I couldn't do anything. I would like to thank my quarterback (Jake Travis) and everybody on the team.”
James had a huge performance for the Bulldogs as he rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
“When I broke free on long runs and everyone tried to tackle me, I knew it was going to be a big game,” James said. “After I felt the way they were playing, they felt like they were soft.
“After that, I just hit the mill with them and took them to the woodshop. I didn't let up until the coach took me out. I didn't want to come out.”
Going into last week’s game, James told his coaches he wanted a bigger role in the offense, and he made the most of his expanded role.
“I know what I am capable of doing and I know that I can do more,” James said. “I just begged to have more come my way. Now that I have it, I am going to run with it.”
Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said James is deserving of this honor.
“He is just a gift to have,” Mansfield said. “He is a phenomenal talent. He is a hard worker. He is physically gifted and he is a smart kid.”
James and the Bulldogs will face their toughest opponent so far Friday when they travel to take on traditional powerhouse Wadley.
Winterboro has dropped five straight against Wadley, including a 53-0 loss in 2017.
“We are going in with the mindset of TPW (Tough People Win),” James said. “We are going down there knowing we have to play our best if we are going to win. We have to have everyone on one accord.”
For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs are ranked ninth in the Class 1A state poll. James said the rankings aren’t something his team pays attention to.
“Coach told us that we were ranked, but that doesn't matter to us,” James said. “We are not worried about that, we are focused on winning all of our games right now.”
Being ranked No.1 at the end of the season is the only ranking that James and the Bulldogs are concerned about.
“We really want to get a ring this year,” James said. “We want to go all the way to state this year. It is going to take hard work and dedication.”
James said he tries to model his game after several former and current NFL running backs.
“I look up to Barry Sanders, Earl Campbell, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley,” he said. “They don’t quit, they don’t give up and they always find a way to win.”