Janet Jackson give shoutout to Talladega College marching band on Instagram (with video)

TALLADEGA -- Janet Jackson gave a shoutout to the Talladega College marching band on her Instagram story Friday, Feb. 28, according to a press release.
Jackson, who posted a video of the band performing “Velvet Rose '' during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, wrote, “I LOVE IT! Y’all are STEPPIN!”
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the incomparable Janet Jackson,” said Talladega College band director Miguel Bonds. “It is a great honor to be praised by such a profoundly talented performer.”
Head drum major Gantonio Stubbs, a criminal justice major from Atlanta, was also excited about Jackson’s message.
“We are so thankful to Janet Jackson for giving us this recognition. The last time a performer gave us a shoutout on Instagram, we ended up being featured in his video,” said Stubbs, referring to the band’s recent performance with Max Schneider (MAX).
“We hope history repeats itself because we would love to perform with Janet Jackson.”
The dynamic 352-member band is fondly known as the Marching Tornadoes.