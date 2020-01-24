James Spann will sign books, give presentation at Talladega library Saturday

TALLADEGA -- ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann will be signing copies of his autobiography, “Weathering Life,” and giving a presentation at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Spann will be available to pose for pictures with fans after the event.
A native of Huntsville, Spann began his career as a broadcaster in radio in Tuscaloosa in 1973 and made the transition to television in 1978.
Over the course of his career, he has received numerous awards and citations, including an Emmy in 2000 and the National Weather Association Broadcaster of the Year and American Meteorological Society Award for Broadcast Meteorology, both in 2011.