James McGowan honored during final meeting as member of Pell City Council

PELL CITY -- Pell City and St. Clair County officials past and present gathered Monday night to honor Councilman James McGowan’s 32 years of service.
During a somewhat informal program in between the council work session and regular meeting, people who have worked with McGowan throughout the years came to speak about the impact he has had on the city.
City Manager Brian Muenger started it off by noting that when McGowan first ran, he promised to be honest, to be fair and serve the residents of Pell City equally, something Muenger said he felt McGowan had lived up to.
Mayor Bill Pruitt, who was the second to speak, noted Pell City recently celebrated its 130th birthday, and McGowan’s service has lasted for 32 of those years.
“When you consider both of those numbers together, you realize that Mr. James has been here to guide our community through 25 percent of its life,” Pruitt said.
The mayor added it's not hard to say the city would not be where it is without McGowan’s contributions. With these contributions in mind, Pruitt presented McGowan with the key to the city. McGowan was also presented tokens of appreciation from the fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski and police Chief Paul Irwin.
Following this presentation, Muenger and Pruitt presented a flag, formerly flown over the United States Capitol, on behalf of Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks).
Other remarks began with St. Clair County Presiding Judge Phillip Seay, who previously served as Pell City’s city attorney.
Seay pointed out that McGowan was not only elected in the 1980s as Pell City’s first Black councilman, but also that he won that seat in citywide election before the municipality even had council districts. Seay said the only time since then McGowan has not held a seat on the City Council was during a single term in the early 2000s, when McGowan lost a bid for mayor in a runoff.
Seay was followed by former Mayors Quin Roberson and Bill Hereford, who both said it was a pleasure to serve with McGowan and noted his continued support of all of the residents of Pell City.
St. Clair County Board of Education member Marie Manning spoke of his accomplishments in the field of education when he taught telecommunications and computer networking for the county while she was superintendent of schools.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning echoed his wife's comments, saying through his teaching, McGowan has reached well beyond just Pell City.
“No one knows how many communities James McGowan has touched,” the chairman said.
The final speakers were McGowan’s own family, who all expressed their appreciation for the kind words of all the speakers.
The final honor of McGowan came at the end of the City Council meeting, which he chaired.
City Clerk Penny Isbell asked the council president pro tem, Jud Alverson, to take over chairing the meeting to introduce one final resolution, which declared Oct. 26, 2020, as James McGowan Day in Pell City and officially named the council’s chamber the James McGowan Council Chambers. This resolution was unanimously passed by the council.
During the entire proceedings, McGowan said he was unsure of what he should say in appreciation.
“Instead of somebody doing all this for me, I feel like I should be doing it for somebody else,” McGowan said.
After the resolution naming the council chambers in his honor was passed, McGowan expressed that it had taken the wind out of his sails.
McGowan will leave office early next week after losing his bid for another term in August.