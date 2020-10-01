James Bennett: Editors should be their community’s best friend (column), (free content)

When my beloved University of Tennessee Volunteers hired Jeremy Pruitt as football coach, I wrote a column wondering why they would pick “an Alabama guy,” of all people.
Pruitt was the former defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide before leaving for Knoxville in 2017. He got off to a rocky start on good ol’ Rocky Top, with two mediocre seasons before settling in.
Later in the same column for my previous newspaper, The Daily Herald in Columbia, Tenn., I explained that I would rather beat Alabama any time than win the national championship.
The Crimson Tide has beaten Tennessee 13 times in a row in football. It’s excruciating. I still can’t believe that Alabama’s 6-foot-5, 354-pound Terrance Cody blocked the Vols’ potential game-winning field goal with four seconds left in 2009.
When I attended Tennessee, I remember watching players carry former coach Johnny Majors off the field when the Vols upset Alabama in 1982 for the first time in 12 years. Students paraded goal posts down Cumberland Avenue — the main drag on campus — and started a wild celebration. I never will forget it.
Now that I’m the new editor of The Anniston Star and The Daily Home in Talladega, I take it all back. I am “a Tennessee guy” coming to Alabama, and it seems the most natural thing in the world to do.
We’re neighbors. We’re Southerners. It feels like we’re cousins, if not brothers and sisters. And I think we understand each other well, despite the rivalries such as Alabama-UT and even Jacksonville State-Tennessee Tech raising our blood pressure and passions. I was raised in Cookeville, Tenn., so that’s why I am bringing up the Ohio Valley Conference connection.
I have worked in some big cities in my career. I was a sports editor in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz. I worked in the sports departments at newspapers in Miami, Seattle and Charlotte. But none of my experiences has been as heartwarming, satisfying or as pleasant as working as an editor in smaller communities such as Columbia, population 40,000, and now Anniston.
Through the years, I’ve covered a lot of major sports stories. I helped coordinate coverage of several Olympics, including the 1996 Games in Atlanta. The Super Bowl was in Phoenix when I was assistant sports editor earlier in 1996.
My mother was born in Detroit, and my father was working there when I was a child. As a result, I grew up as a Detroit Tigers fan. During their 1968 World Series championship season, I used to read both Motor City newspapers voraciously, my mother used to tell me. I would copy the baseball standings on the back of paper grocery bags. She used to tell me that’s where my love for journalism started.
In my professional career (no longer writing on the back of paper bags), I covered the Arizona Diamondbacks when they won the World Series in 2001, and I cut my teeth covering Major League Baseball in the Atlanta Braves press box as a young sports editor for the Marietta, Ga., newspaper in the 1980s.
Being such a sports fanatic, I used to buy tickets for $5 to watch the Atlanta Hawks play at The Omni when the NBA wasn’t cool. The Hawks were so unpopular back then, Michael Jordan’s first pro game against the Hawks was played in New Orleans.
I know my way around NASCAR tracks and former speedways, having covered races in Charlotte, Darlington, Phoenix, Nashville and Portland, Ore. I love the fans, drivers and their stories. Heck, Darrell Waltrip just tried to sell me a car at one of his dealerships in Franklin, Tenn., before I came to Anniston. (Or one of his team members did.) And former Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin lives in Columbia. I plan to cover Sunday’s Talladega race with our sports staff as one of my first columns at the Star.
I became the top editor of a newspaper for the first time in 2006, and my love for local news has led me here to Alabama. I like making a difference with the journalism we produce, and The Anniston Star is known as one of the top locally owned papers in the country.
I don’t cover as many sporting events as I used to (or would like to), but I enjoy writing a regular column. You’ll see my picture with “Editor’s Notes” frequently, and I want it to signal that I care for you and what’s happening around us.
I hope our relationship mirrors a close friendship. We should be able to tell each other everything. The good, the bad and the ugly should not be off limits.
My column will offer a mixed bag. One edition, I might be at the track, writing about NASCAR. The next time, I might be writing about a holiday turkey giveaway and asking for your support so children do not go hungry at Thanksgiving or Christmas. My goal is to bring you closer to newsmakers and to break news now and then.
In the weeks ahead, I’ll be meeting and interviewing politicians and helping you understand their points of view. I know the operators of the Oxford mall. They owned the one in Columbia as well. I’ll update you on their plans for the property. Benton Nissan just opened a dealership in Columbia as well, and I got to know the owner just before his grand opening.
My job is very fun and enjoyable, but I have to be flexible. I know many of you love the print edition of our newspapers, but many prefer to read our content online. I want us to excel in both environments, print and online, and I’ll be working with the extraordinary talent in this company to meet your high expectations.
I want to thank Josephine Ayers, the publisher and chairman, and Daily Home publisher Robert Jackson for hiring me and trusting me with the company’s great legacy of service and superb journalism.
Finally, even though we’re in a pandemic, don’t be shy. Call or email me with your ideas. Remember, we’re friends, even if I am from Tennessee.
James Bennett is executive editor of The Anniston Star. Contact him at jbennett@annistonstar.com.