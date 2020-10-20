JAMES BENNETT: Did the Braves choke? (column)

The Atlanta Braves were one win from the World Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Game 7 that had more twists and turns than the Superman roller-coaster at Six Flags.
Now we have to endure a winter of how the Braves choked, just like they did in four of their five World Series appearances (losing in 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1999).
Or maybe it was more like the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl. The Falcons led 28-3 at halftime, remember, and lost? No one is letting Atlanta fans forget.
The complaints were all over sports talk radio Monday morning and made me cringe as I drove into work.
As good as the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the COVID 19-shortened baseball season (72 games), the Braves were just as talented, made it to the National League Championship Series and nearly wound up in the World Series.
If they had advanced, it would have been their first trip to the Fall Classic since 1999, and I imagine they would have beaten the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.
“I hate that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said on TV after the loss. “I want to go to the World Series so bad.”
I wanted it for the Braves and the team’s fans, too, but their drive was spectacular, refreshing and made postseason baseball interesting again. The Braves’ every-day lineup and pitching staff were up to the Dodgers’ challenge. In fact, Atlanta led 3-1 before watching the Dodgers win three straight.
The N.L. East champions for the third straight time were sent home, frustrated and in disbelief. Fans in northeast Alabama were as devastated as those in Atlanta and across the country.
Let me correct the record from the sports talk show hysteria. The Braves will be back if they re-sign N.L. home-run king Marcell Ozuna. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the youngest player in the major leagues with a $100 million deal, signing an eight-year contract extension in 2019. Their core of stars includes Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson, who will be some of the National League’s best players for a decade to come.
The Braves pressed the Dodgers without the guarantee of dominant pitching. Mike Soroka tore his right Achilles’ tendon in early August. They did not have him for the playoffs. Cole Hamels threw only 52 pitches in 2020 before being forced out. Atlanta had a miserable 5.51 ERA in the regular season.
Nevertheless, Cy Young candidate Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright were as hot as firecrackers in the postseason. If Soroka and Hamels can be the No. 2 and No. 3 starters next season behind Fried, look out Dodgers and everyone else.
I still really think the Braves are America’s Team, harkening back to their days as Ted Turner’s team on SuperStation TBS.
Growing up in the South in the 1970s, you could hear the Braves throughout the region on WSB radio out of Atlanta. The Braves weren’t that good, but they were all we had south of the Mason-Dixon line. We followed Hank Aaron as he passed Babe Ruth on the all-time home-run list. I still have visions of Hammerin’ Hank circling the bases at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium after he hit No. 715 off the Dodgers’ Al Downing on April 8, 1974.
In the 1980s, the Braves were all over cable TV. Dale Murphy and Bob Horner were household names. Announcers Ernie Johnson and Skip Caray were almost as big then as Brent Musburger and Bob Costas. I covered the Braves straight out of college for the Marietta, Georgia, newspaper part time and was there they set off fireworks at 4 a.m. July 5, 1985, waking up an entire neighborhood and alienating more local fans than they had at the time.
The 1990s — and the move to Turner Field after the 1996 Olympics — were the golden years for the Braves. No one had a better pitching staff than Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. Chipper Jones was a Hall of Famer. (Dale Murphy should be in the Hall of Fame, too, as the most dominant outfielder of his era.) The Braves won the World Series 1995.
Somehow, the Braves became a synonym for losing in the postseason, thanks to their World Series history and the Falcons. Choking. If the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox were jinxed for a while, the Braves were star-crossed.
So it was that the Braves went into Sunday’s Game 7 with the Dodgers. They led early, then committed a colossal base-running error in the fourth inning. Swanson was caught in a pickle between third and home, then Austin Riley was doubled up at third base.
The baseball gods were not smiling on the Braves. Or did they choke?
Listen, I’d rather lose Game 7 of the NCLS than fail to make the playoffs at all.
This Braves team will be back and better if there’s a 162-season in 2021. The Braves host the 2021 All-Star Game at Truist Park and will be a favorite to make the World Series.
“These past 72 games have brought us together at a time when we needed each other the most. This is not the ending we wanted, but we’re so grateful for all of your support. Although we couldn’t see you in the stands, you were with us. Every step of the way,” the Braves posted on their Twitter account Monday.
To all the naysayers, try not to choke on that optimism.
