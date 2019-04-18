TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the third degree before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth last week.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Jamarcus Dion Lynch, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, split, with three years to serve followed by 24 months probation on the robbery charge. On the two theft charges, he was sentenced to three years in prison, split, with one year to serve and 24 months probation, with all sentences to run concurrently.
Lynch had one prior felony conviction, Giddens said.
All three of the cases Lynch pleaded guilty to involve exchanges set up over Facebook Marketplace. The robbery took place in August 2017, with Lynch agreeing to meet the seller in front of a residence on East Street. At the meeting, he stuck his hand into his pocket and told the seller that he had a gun, then took the merchandise and fled without paying for it.
The two theft charges involve a meeting to purchase a cellphone in June at the Cherry Street Exxon in June 2017 and a white gold diamond ring on Elizabeth Street in August 2017. In both cases, Lynch grabbed the merchandise and ran away without paying for it.
Korreckt pleads guilty on 2 counts
Hollingsworth also accepted two guilty pleas from Lori Scott Korreckt, 36, to one count each of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
On the drug charge, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, reverse split, 24 months probation followed by 24 months in prison. On the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, she was sentenced to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation. She still has more than 100 counts of similar charges still pending.
Korreckt is the former office manager at a Talladega dentist’s office, where she allegedly used a company card to make unauthorized purchases for herself and used patient information to fill at least 69 prescriptions for painkillers and muscle relaxers since 2016.
Giddens said that Korreckt was released on the 100 plus new charges on a personal recognizance bond because she was already out on bond on the first two charges and was not deemed a flight risk.
Also in court last week, Hollingsworth:
Accepted a guilty plea from Clifton Jesse Pearson, 29, to possession of marijuana in the first degree and sentenced him to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation. Pearson was indicted on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Accepted a guilty plea from Richard Henry Matthews, 54, to distribution of a controlled substance. Henry will be sentenced May 8;
Accepted a guilty plea from Tracy Allen Carroll, 57, to distribution of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 120 months in prison. Giddens said Carroll was out on bond pending sentencing when he was arrested with drugs and a gun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking at the latter case, Giddens said;
Accepted a guilty plea from Crystal Leigh Hollingsworth (no relation), 29, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 56 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation, concurrent, respectively. Hollingsworth was indicted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Accepted a guilty plea from Michael Dewayne Cook, 56, to assault in the third degree, and sentenced him to 12 months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation. Cook was indicted on a charge of domestic violence burglary in the second degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Continued the case against JT Toombs, charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree;
Accepted a guilty plea from Quincy Garnett Garrett, 31, to possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit, and sentenced him to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 113 days in jail, concurrent; Three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed;
Accepted a guilty plea from Thomas Wilbert Curry, 65, and sentenced him to 60 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Accepted a guilty plea from Otis Todd Plier, 36, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced him to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 120 days in jail, concurrent;
Accepted a guilty plea from Michael Thomas Sawyer, 41, to theft of property in the first degree and sentenced him to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation; and
Accepted a guilty plea from Krystal Nicole Harris, 37, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 90 days in jail, or time served.