Jail, Sheriff’s Office, Revenue Office to receive added funding in Talladega commission’s FY21 budget

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission during a regular meeting Monday night unanimously approved its budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the budget was approved largely as submitted, with a slight increase in funding for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The original budget called for the Task Force to be funded at $96,500, but the commissioners asked for that to be increased to an even $100,000.
Lyle’s presentation to the commission characterized the budget as “a balanced budget that does not rely on borrowing money to fund day-to-day operations.”
Projected revenue from all sources comes to $29,763,200, with expenditures of $28,974,000. There is just under $12 million in inter-fund transfers.
The expenditures reflect the budget requests made by the county’s department heads.
“Total department requests were within estimated revenues and have been recommended for approval as submitted,” Lyle said. “The proposed budget for all funds provides for current operations, annual debt service obligations and some capital expenditures.”
The budget also includes the county’s share of the operating budget for the Talladega Shelby County Water Filtration System, which comes to $2,237,464.
The budget includes previously approved Rebuild Alabama projects and funding carried over from last year; direct support for each commission district at $10,000, plus “community cleanup” funds in each district at $2,500; additional cyber-security programs and training for employees; funding for a part-time employee in the county Extension Office; and a $175,000 vehicle replacement program for the Sheriff’s Office.
The county will also absorb a 5 percent increase in the price of medical insurance for employees and their dependents at no additional cost to the employees.
”If revenues and expenditures allow, (there will also be) a 3 percent longevity pay increase for full-time, non-probationary employees,” Lyle said.
The budget includes funding for EMA radio maintenance throughout the county, new accounting software for the Commission Office and “continuing capital projects, including (Americans with Disabilities Act) and safety improvements and painting of the courthouse, facade repair at the judicial building, a county morgue and an inmate workforce structure.”
As of now, Talladega County does not have a morgue. Lyle said the proposed morgue would simply be a large refrigerated room or structure where bodies could be stored.
“This budget is super conservative,” Lyle said. “It seems that COVID-19 pandemic has not been quite as devastating as we thought it might be, economically. People are still spending money, but we are being very careful.”
The largest funding request is for the Talladega County Metro Jail, at $4.7 million, an increase of $130,000 over last year. Funding for the Sheriff’s Office was $3.4 million, up $120,000 from last year, and funding for the Revenue Office was $1.4 million, up $53,000 from last year.
The commissioners cut their own budget by $4,300 this year, for a total of $807,000.
The proposed budget nevertheless reflects a decrease in 2-cent sales tax revenue that is not expected to be recovered in the coming year and “pandemic costs that are unknown and not but budgeted, but are eligible for reimbursement with (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds,” according to the document approved Monday.
Also Monday night, the commission:
Heard a presentation by Matt Adams of Raymond James regarding the county’s bond debt. Lyle said this presentation and a previous one from a different firm were both unsolicited;
Approved an alcoholic beverage license for Novi Vineyards and Winery;
Approved a resolution designating a stretch of Sylacauga-Fayetteville Highway between County Road 2 and County Road 8 the Ron Johnson Memorial Highway. Lyle said the honorary designation will not affect the address of anyone living on that particular stretch of road;
Announced the organizational meeting of the incoming commission will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the county courthouse. The courthouse will be closed for Veterans Day, but the meeting will be open to the public;
Approved a grant, to be administered by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), for the Pathways Juvenile Diversion Program;
Renewed the agreement with QCHC for inmate health care;
Awarded numerous raw materials bids for the Highway Department for the coming year;
Hired two new custodians for the Highway Department;
Announced the next commission meeting would be Monday, Oct. 12, at the courthouse; and
Announced Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham would host a community cleanup at Tallassahatchie Baptist Church on Kymulga Road in Childersburg on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.