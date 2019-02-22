TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind recently named Jacque Cordle-Ramey as its new marketing and community relations coordinator for the Office of Institutional Advancement.
“AIDB has always been on my short list of places to work,” Cordle-Ramey said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of since college. AIDB serves more than 25,000 people in the state from birth to the end of life. ... It’s a dream job for someone who wants to be creative and constantly learn.”
She officially joined the AIDB team Nov. 22.
Cordle-Ramey most recently served as director of resource development at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega. She has more than 20 years experience in public relations, specifically working for nonprofits.
“AIDB has an important and diverse story to tell; one that impacts thousands of individuals across the state and the Southeast,” AIDB Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner said. “We can not afford to be the state's best kept secret, and our marketing and communications efforts help make a difference in our students' lives by educating Alabama and challenging people's perspectives.
“Jacque has a lot of experience in working with nonprofits and agencies that support specific missions. She is a professional who invests her heart and her talent into her work, and she will be a valuable asset in sharing AIDB's story as part of our advancement team.”
Cordle-Ramey is originally from Glencoe and is a graduate of Glencoe High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences from the University of Alabama, majoring in public relations.
Cordle-Ramey also received a certificate of religious fundraising from Duke University and has experience working with Habitat for Humanity.
She is married to Shane Ramey. Together, they have an adopted daughter, Annalise.
For more information, contact Cordle-Ramey at 256-761-3207.