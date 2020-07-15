Jacobs Chapel's pastor celebrates 1-year anniversary

TALLADEGA -- Elder Jerrell C. Hicks celebrated his one-year anniversary at Jacobs Chapel CME Church in Talladega on July 5.
Due to social gathering restrictions from COVID-19, the traditional service was postponed to a later date. The service for that day was held virtually.
Following the service, Hicks was presented with a special gift on behalf of the church family. Dr. Floretta James Dortch and Avery Embry served as co-chairs of the pastor's appreciation celebration.
The community is invited to join the virtual church services on Facebook live at Jacobs Chapel CME Church each Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
In the photo, Hicks receives a gift from Dortch on behalf of the church family.