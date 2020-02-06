Jacob's Chapel C.M.E. in Talladega will hold Black History program Feb. 16

TALLADEGA -- Jacobs Chapel C.M.E. Church, Talladega, where Elder Jerrell C. Hicks is pastor, will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., according to a press release.
Dr. Paulette Lipscomb will be the guest speaker.
Lipscomb received her early education in Chicago at Sir Walter Scott School and St. Bonaventure School. Her higher education includes a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago, a master’s from Tuskegee University, and master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Alabama.
She retired from the Gadsden City Board of Education in 1999 after serving as a teacher at W.E. Striplin Elementary School, a principal at Ray Thompson Elementary School and an administrator (supervisor of instruction).
After retirement, she owned and operated Bliss Boutique and Lipscomb’s Little Learners Daycare.
Lipscomb is a devoted member of the historic St. John C.M.E. Church in Gadsden, where she serves in various capacities: director of children’s ministry and instruction, a steward and a trustee.
Lipscomb is a 52-year charter member of the Lambda Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She serves as director of W.I.N., a supportive arm of the Etowah County-Gadsden Branch of the NAACP.
She cherishes the following treasures from God and loves of her life: her late husband, Howard Ronald Lipscomb, and her children — Kenneth Gray, Christopher Paul Lipscomb and Anthony Ronald Lipscomb.