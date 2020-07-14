Jackie Swinford, Phillip Morris win seats on Talladega commission

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Voters in Talladega County helped send former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville into the fall Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones, re-elect Beth Kellum to the state Court of Criminal Appeals and returned Jackie Swinford to the Talladega County Commission seat for District 1.
Phillip Morris prevailed over Buddy Milam to take the Commission District 5 seat, where incumbent Greg Atkinson was not seeking re-election.
In the local races, Swinford and Morris are not facing Democratic challengers, so both men are elected at this point.
Swinford beat challenger Jay Watson 1,029 votes to 925 votes, or 52.66 percent to 47.34 percent.
“I want to thank all my supporters for helping me and all the people who came out to vote,” Swinford said.
His happiness with the election results was tempered somewhat by the news that came in earlier Tuesday that longtime state Rep. Ron Johnson had passed away.
“He was a true statesman,” Swinford said. “He leaves behind some big shoes that will be hard to fill. My prayers and good wishes go out to his family.”
Swinford will be starting his fourth term on the commission, being first elected in 2008. He got the most votes in the primary, but because Robert O. Ford was also a candidate in that race, did not cross the 50 percent threshold.
The race to succeed Atkinson in District 5 was also tight, with Morris besting Milam by 830 votes to 752 votes, or 52.47 percent to 47.53 percent.
Attempts to reach Morris for comment on election night were unsuccessful.
Morris also drew the most votes in the primary, but Jaddy McDaniel drew enough votes to keep him from getting to 50 percent.
According to the statistics provided by the Talladega County Probate Office, some 8,623 of Talladega County’s 57,584 registered voters, or just under 15 percent, cast ballots in Tuesday’s GOP runoff.
In the Senate race, Tuberville carried over 71 percent of the vote in Talladega County, beating Sessions by 6,123 votes to 2,470.
Incumbent Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Kellum prevailed in Talladega and statewide, besting challenger Will Smith 4,308 votes to 3,326 votes, or 56.43 percent to 43.57 percent locally.
The totals above include absentee ballots. Provisional ballots, if any, will not be opened until next week.