‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ hits Ritz Theatre stage Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Family audiences are invited to come along Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Historic Ritz Theatre, when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and 40 local student actors and actresses present “Jack and the Beanstalk” in two public performances.
Shows are set for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, and will be available at The Ritz box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
This 2019 MCT production will be the culmination of the 21st annual weeklong Missoula residency in Talladega at The Historic Ritz.