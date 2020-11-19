J.R. Proctor helps Lincoln to 4th-place finish at state, signs with Jacksonville State

Becky Proctor didn’t log an official time this season, but she’s no stranger to running around local cross country courses.
She has to move quickly if Proctor is going to meet her son at both the first and second mile markers before cheering him on at the finish line.
None of that racing around prepared her heart for the moment Saturday when she watched her son, Lincoln senior J.R. Proctor, cross the finish line 12th overall at the Class 5A all-state meet.
“I think my heart was about to explode with just the excitement and the happiness because J.R. works so hard and he trains non-stop,” Becky Proctor said.
His 12th place finish, a program-best, earned him a place on the all-state team, and J.R. Proctor’s time of 16:56:45 broke the school record he set less than two months ago by almost two full seconds.
His placement also paved the way for the Lincoln boys to finish fourth overall in 5A, which was yet another record for a program that has seen tremendous growth this season.
“This is only the sixth year of us even being a program, and it meant a lot to me leaving out with that,” J.R. Proctor said. “So it was definitely good news … I think they will do way better than that.”
If the program continues its ascent in the coming years, Lincoln coach Michael Duff said the school’s record holder would deserve some credit.
“These younger kids look up to him, and they are like, ‘I want to be the next J.R.’” Duff said of his younger runners.
On Sunday afternoon, J.R. Proctor provided Lincoln’s returning runners with one more milestone to chase after when he committed to Jacksonville State after the Gamecocks offered him a cross country scholarship.
“I’m extremely excited about it, and it’s a weight off my shoulders because it is where I know I want to be, and I’m ready to see what I can do in college,” Proctor said of his decision to choose the Gamecocks.
Duff said he challenged all of his runners to think about what kind of legacy they hoped to leave behind at the end of the season. Last week, Proctor worried he wouldn’t finish strong, but the senior used those concerns as fuel Saturday.
“This was it, so that’s a huge something that pushed me,” Proctor said. “I was like, ‘I got to end off with a bang. I got to do something good for my last race.’ So yeah, I was kind of upset when I finished because I didn’t want it to be over.”