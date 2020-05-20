Ivana Taylor receives scholarship from Sylacauga Community Playhouse

SYLACAUGA – The Sylacauga Community Playhouse is pleased to announce it has awarded the 2020 Performing Arts Scholarship to Sylacauga High School graduate Ivana L. Taylor, according to a press release.
The scholarship is for $1,500.
Applicants are considered on the basis of academic merit, talent, character and demonstrated achievement in one or more areas of the performing arts.
“This fund was established when the SCP incorporated into a 501(c)(3) in December 2014 to assist students who want to pursue fine arts in their post-secondary education,” stated Amy McDonald, SCP board member, in the release.
The SCP Scholarship Fund is generated through donations from individuals, including SCP audiences and corporations.
As a student at Sylacauga High School, Taylor participated in the choir, band and the theatre program. In 2019, she played the part of Mrs. Gloop in the Sylacauga Community Playhouse production of “Willy Wonka JR.” She will be attending Troy University in the fall majoring in music education. Please visit www.scplayhouse.com to learn about upcoming events and future scholarship opportunities