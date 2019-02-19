ODENVILLE – Three British dignitaries visited Tuesday to officially invite the St. Clair County High School band to participate in the New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2020, in London.
The three London officials who visited the school were Duncan Sandys, Lizzy Bone and Robert Bone. Sandys is a patron of the New Year’s Day Parade and a former lord mayor of Westminster.
Sandys said it was important for him to be at St. Clair County High School on Tuesday.
“The idea that this band is going to come to London is wonderful,” Sandys said. “We’ve heard great things about the band, and we are looking forward to them wowing the people of London on New Year’s Day.”
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said it was incredible to know students from Odenville will have the chance to go to London to perform in the New Year’s Day Parade.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime for these students,” Howard said.
Odenville Mayor Rodney “Buck” Christian said it was a great honor for the SCCHS band to be selected to participate.
“I feel as a community, city, county and region that we need to get behind this band and fully support them in their fundraising efforts to make sure each band student has the opportunity to attend,” Christian said.
The parade will be viewed by more than 600,000 people along the parade route, and more than 600 million viewers will watch on television from across the world.
The band will stay in England from Dec. 27-Jan. 3.
Band director Dr. Chris Walker said his students are from both Odenville Middle and St. Clair County High schools.
Walker said he is excited for his students, and it was a wonderful day for them.
“This all came about because one of my former band students at another high school is now a scout for this parade,” Walker said. “He has taken bands there in the past, so he recommended that we go.”
Sandys issued the official proclamation to Walker during Tuesday’s ceremony. Sandys also presented Walker and SCCHS with limited edition china from Buckingham Palace.
Walker presented London officials with two plaques carved from Southern Oak.
“We have wonderful students here in our county, and for them to be introduced to the world is amazing,” Walker said. “Now the entire world gets to see how wonderful our students are. We feel really blessed and fortunate to be able to show off our students in this way. We appreciate everyone who has helped us so far.”
He said the cost of the trip is about $450,000, or $3,800 per student.
Christy Barclay, chair of the fundraising committee with the SCCHS Band Boosters, agreed this opportunity was a huge honor for the band students.
“They have worked really hard through the years and don’t always get the recognition that they deserve,” Barclay said. “It’s a wonderful thing, because our county and city know how great the band is. Now people in other countries will get to know how awesome our band is, too.”
