Isaac Marbury garners The Daily Player of the Week honors

Isaac Marbury was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team to three wins in as many tries.
“I am excited, this is my first time being Player of the Week,” Marbury said. “I never thought this accomplishment would come. I appreciate my teammates a lot, especially Sharod Robertson. He has helped me a lot; he helped me with dribbling the ball.
The sophomore averaged 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds last week.
Marbury recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 55-42 win over B.B. Comer. Marbury had 21 points and 10 boards in a 90-22 win over Walter Wellborn. He closed the week recording 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 47-44 win over rival Vincent.
Marbury said finally being adjusted to the speed of the varsity game has allowed him to have success.
“The first few games of the season, I was just getting used to it (playing varsity),” Marbury said. “After the first few games, I finally got comfortable with my jump shot and started playing like I always do. Rebounding was easy, especially since I can jump.”
After starting the season by losing three of its first four games, Childersburg is on a four-game winning streak in large part due to Marbury’s emergence. The 6-foot-1 forward helped snap the Tigers’ three-game skid in emphatic fashion as he scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds against Talladega County Central. During the four-game winning streak, Marbury is averaging 20 points per game.
“We are expecting big things from him,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “He is playing good ball right now, but he has some things that he can improve on. … He is a good teammate. We have been playing great basketball, and he has been a great part of it. We have several guys playing well, but he is standing out with rebounding, scoring, and he has taken a few charges for us.”
Johnson said he had high expectations for Marbury coming into the season, and so far, he has delivered.
“I thought he had it in him,” Johnson said. “We thought he was going to be a special player for us as a sophomore, and he is bringing it. It took him a couple of games to get going and learn the speed of the game. He bought in and did the work.”
Marbury and the Tigers have lofty goals this season, including avenging a 91-66 loss to rival Sylacauga.
“We want to win a ring this season,” he said. “We also want to beat Sylacauga; that is one big goal. We are going to have to improve on our shooting, we have to hit our layups and pull-up shots.”
The speed of the game isn’t the only thing Marbury has had to adjust to this season. Playing basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for the Tigers.
“It is a lot to handle,” he said. “We go from not playing to playing. Practice has been cut down; we can’t practice on weekends like we did last year. A lot of stuff has been cut down.”
Marbury said he tries to model his game after Los Angeles Laker standout Anthony Davis.
“He is a very versatile player,” Marbury said. “He can shoot the ball now, he is a great post player and he dribbles really good for his size.”