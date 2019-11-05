An Irondale man was arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 2 robbery of Odenville Drugs, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
Xavier Story, 26, was charged with first-degree robbery.
According to initial reports, a man, wearing black sweats and a black hat came into Odenville Drugs and presented a note demanding narcotics. He told the clerk to fill the bag.
The clerk went to the back of the drug store and the suspect followed, demanding that the clerk to hurry up, pointing out what bottles he wanted.
The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Nissan Versa SL with a tag number of 1CZ1521.
“After an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and with the help of the Odenville PD, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Jefferson State Community College Police, and Birmingham PD, investigators made a positive identification of the suspect,” Murray said.
The Birmingham Police Department made the arrest.
Story was being held Tuesday in the Birmingham City Jail on multiple Birmingham charges, including trafficking hydrocodone, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and certain person forbidden to carry firearms.
Story's bond for the St. Clair County robbery charge is set at $500,000.