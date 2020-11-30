You are the owner of this article.
Iola Roberts PTO buys new playground structures (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Iola Roberts Elementary Parent Teacher Organization bought new playground structures.

The new equipment was installed in the playground behind the school. Pell City Rotary Club members came and helped the PTO members spread mulch around the new equipment Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24.

 

