TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on the 1000 block of Florida Lane near Sylacauga on Tuesday night.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the victim, a 29-year-old woman, told investigators she was in bed between 9:25 and 9:35 p.m. when she heard several gunshots outside her home.
After the shots were fired, she found what appeared to be bullet holes in her flat-screen TV, and in interior and exterior walls of her mobile home. No one was injured. The incident and offense report does not say if there was anyone else in the trailer at the time, Tubbs said.
According to the report, investigators recovered two projectiles and five 9 mm shell casings from the scene, along with at least 13 .40 caliber shell casings, although Tubbs said it was not entirely clear if these were from Tuesday’s incident.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.