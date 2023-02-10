 Skip to main content
Investigators get new clue in Alpine double-homicide update

Double homicide victims

John Lowe and Stephen Ryan King were both shot to death in the yard of Lowe’s residence on Oakdale Road at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2015. 

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified in a new witness in a double homicide investigation that has remained open since late 2015.

John William Lowe, 51, and Stephen Ryan King, 31, were both shot in the yard of Lowe’s residence on Oakdale Road in Alpine around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2015. Lowe was King’s stepfather.