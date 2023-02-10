Investigators get new clue in Alpine double-homicide update

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified in a new witness in a double homicide investigation that has remained open since late 2015.
John William Lowe, 51, and Stephen Ryan King, 31, were both shot in the yard of Lowe’s residence on Oakdale Road in Alpine around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2015. Lowe was King’s stepfather.
King was dead at the scene when deputies arrived; he left behind his parents, a young son and numerous other relatives and friends, according to family members.
Lowe was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, but died of his injuries the same night.
Lowe’s wife and King’s mother was inside at the time, but told investigators she heard someone stop and ask for directions just before hearing gunshots.
Last week, investigators said a new witness came forward and said they observed a light-skinned black male in the area of the crime of the scene just before the shooting.
Numerous agencies and organizations have offered rewards totalling $22,500 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. The governor’s office, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and Ryan King’s father have offered $5,000 each, and an anonymous donor has put up another $2,500.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 256-761-2141. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office website or mobile app, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, visiting www.215stop.com or by downloading the P3-tipps-app.
Calls to Crimestoppers are also anonymous.