TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are continuing to investigate the fourth fatal shooting in the city during calendar 2019. Numerous witnesses have been interviewed, but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Courtney Jamar Brown, 30, was shot in front of a residence on Washington Avenue in Talladega around midnight Nov. 22 and was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. He was then transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died around 3 the next morning. He appeared to have been shot once in the head.
According to the incident media log released by police after the shooting, investigators are also looking into a shooting into an occupied dwelling that was reported several hours after Brown died, but it was not immediately clear if or how the two incidents were related.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-2114.