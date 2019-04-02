TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department’s investigation into the crash that killed one man and injured a woman and two young girls continued Tuesday afternoon, with little new information on the events leading up to it available.
In the meantime, the three injured people are in Birmingham hospitals, where they are eventually expected to recover, while the rest of the family attempts to move forward.
The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday when a 16-year-old driving southbound on East Street left the roadway, went onto the sidewalk and hit four people. According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Tyrone Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Natisha Lovett, who was on a motorized scooter at the time, was also struck, as were two young girls, Jordan’s and Lovett’s daughters, ages 6 and 9. Lovett and the two girls were airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, respectively.
The circumstances leading up to the crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon. Thompson said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated at the time of the accident, but he had agreed to go to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center to have blood drawn.
The blood was sent to the state Forensics Lab for detailed analysis, and definitive answers would have to come from there, however. Other possibilities are also being investigated, and nothing has been ruled out at the moment, Thompson said.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Director of Institutional Advancement Lynne Hanner said Friday both Jordan and Lovett were affiliated with Alabama Industries for the Blind. Jordan had retired from AIB, and Lovett, a graduate of the Alabama School for the Blind, was still employed there. Lovett had also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Thompson said.
Thompson said Lovett and the two girls were all still in the hospital Tuesday but were now described in stable rather than critical condition.
Mary Chandler, Jordan’s first wife and mother of an adult daughter with him, was acting as the family spokesperson Tuesday afternoon.
“Tyrone was always very smart,” she said. “Even though he was blind, he was always happy and fun-loving, and everybody who knew him liked him. He loved cars and he loved dogs and he really loved music. He had a studio and a bunch of keyboards that he could play anything on.”
Lovett has undergone surgery to repair a shattered femur and was beginning to wake from an induced coma Tuesday, Chandler said. The 9-year-old had had surgery to repair a broken arm and had been put on a feeding tube.
The 6-year-old was improving Tuesday and had been moved to her own room, Chandler said.
Chandler said the other families are struggling to come up with a way to pay for Jordan’s funeral. His insurance policy lists Lovett as sole beneficiary, she said, so his adult daughter has been unable to make a claim. She is asking that donations be made directly to Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
Someone had opened a fundraising website without the family’s knowledge or authorization shortly after the accident, although the page has since been taken down.
“That was not anybody that was related to any of us,” she said. “So if anyone was planning to donate to that, please change your plans and just give your money to Terry’s (Metropolitan Mortuary) in Talladega. Right now, Tyrone is just laying there at Terry’s without any way to bury him.”
COUNCIL REACTIONS
The crash was a subject of comment Monday night at the Talladega City Council meeting, particularly by Council President Dr. Horace Patterson.
“This has been a tough week in Talladega,” Patterson said. “First, we lost a young man to violence, robbing two families of their loved ones,” referring to a homicide on Savory Street earlier in the week. “Then Friday morning, we lost a father and a husband, and a wife and children are fighting for their lives.
“We are a prayer believing community here in Talladega, a faith community. And I want to solicit prayers for everyone involved in this. This is a situation that necessitates prayer from the community, that necessitates letting everyone know we care.”
Patterson also thanked all of the first responders, including Talladega police and firefighters and NorthStar Paramedics, who came to the scene Friday.
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick, who was in the audience Monday, also said several pedestrians and passersby had attempted to give first aid before the firefighters and paramedics were able to arrive on the scene.
Councilmen Ricky Simpson and Jarvis Elston also expressed thanks and appreciation to all those who responded. Mayor Jerry Cooper said he was eating breakfast up the street at Tina’s Home Cooking, where the family had been regulars as well.
“It was like losing someone from your own household,” he said.
Councilman Gerald Cooper (no relation to the mayor) characterized the wreck as “senseless” and said it was the first thing that had made him cry in many years.
“It twisted my heart round and round,” he added.
Patterson said what Warwick had pointed out tended to show that “people will see something that is not their job, they see pain and hurt, and they do something about it. This is encouraging. This is a tribute to our amazing city.”