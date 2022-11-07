 Skip to main content
Investigation continues for body found in St. Clair County

Body of Lincoln woman found

The body of a Lincoln woman was found along side a dirt road in St. Clair County Sunday.

 Submitted photo

A 52-year-old Lincoln woman’s death Sunday remains under investigation today by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Billy Murray said the victim, Victoria Malet, was found in the Cook Springs area of St. Clair County late Sunday morning.