Investigation continues for body found in St. Clair County

A 52-year-old Lincoln woman’s death Sunday remains under investigation today by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Billy Murray said the victim, Victoria Malet, was found in the Cook Springs area of St. Clair County late Sunday morning.
There were no suspects in custody Monday morning, he said, and the investigation is continuing.
Malet was apparently shot more than once, he said.
St. Clair Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said Malet’s body was found on a hunting club road, about 80 yards from the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road.
Sweatt said she was clothed, but barefoot, when she was found, lying on her side in the middle of the unpaved road.
There was no apparent attempt to hide her body, he said.
Sweatt said hunters from out of county were traveling the road when they spotted Malet’s body, and reported it to St. Clair County 911 personnel.
Malet was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:57 p.m., Sweatt said.
Her body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy.