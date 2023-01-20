 Skip to main content
Talladega

Interviews begin for schools financial officer

The Talladega City Board of Education interviewed the first two of four candidates for the system’s chief schools financial officer during a special called meeting Thursday evening.

The board initially intended to interview all four candidates Thursday, but one had to cancel and one asked to be rescheduled, so the board will interview the two remaining candidates Monday starting at 9 a.m. According to board chairman Chuck Roberts, the board could vote on the new CSFO as early as Tuesday.