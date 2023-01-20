Interviews begin for schools financial officer

The Talladega City Board of Education interviewed the first two of four candidates for the system’s chief schools financial officer during a special called meeting Thursday evening.
The board initially intended to interview all four candidates Thursday, but one had to cancel and one asked to be rescheduled, so the board will interview the two remaining candidates Monday starting at 9 a.m. According to board chairman Chuck Roberts, the board could vote on the new CSFO as early as Tuesday.
The candidates are vying to succeed Lesley Poe, who resigned in December to take a position with Autauga County Schools.
Linda Jones-James and Stephanie Stacy were interviewed Thursday night. Each was asked the same set of standard questions by board member Allison Edwards.
Jones-James said she is currently the chief financial officer for Bevill State Community College, and had previously been the assistant director of fiscal services at the Alabama Community College System and payroll administrator at Jefferson State Community College before that.
Stacy is currently the director of finance and accounting for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Many of the responses the first two candidates gave were similar (both described ethics as essentially doing the right thing for the right reason, and used the example of a household budget to show how they would explain the budgeting process to administrators), but they described different backgrounds and somewhat different areas of expertise.
One of the last questions Edwards asked was each candidate thought their greatest weakness is.
“Not knowing when to go home,” Jones-James said. “I’m very thorough, and I want to make sure every i is dotted, and every decimal is in the right place. Of course, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but I can get overwhelmed sometime. If I’m 25 cents off, some people might say it’s just a quarter, but I am going to keep looking for that last quarter. Unless Dr. (Quinten) Lee, the superintendent, says he needs the report right away. But I want to find that quarter.”
Stacy said her greatest weakness at this point was a lack of complete knowledge of all the areas that would fall under her responsibility as CSFO.
“But I am a fast learner, and I know my resources and will use them to get caught up in the areas where I don’t have much experience. I would like to say I could come in on day one and have a seamless transition, bu that just doesn’t happen. There is always going to be a learning curve.”
Like the interviews Thursday evening, the last two interviews Monday morning will be in the Shirley Simmons Conference Room in the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School. The interviews are open to the public.
In other business Thursday, the board:
— Approved leave for English as a second language teacher and testing coordinator Natasha Garrett.
— Hired Lorraine McNeal, Kadarious Davis, Ronda Springer and Charlyndrea Roberson as after-school tutors at Houston Elementary.