TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Travelers Insurance issued a letter Tuesday announcing it would be canceling Talladega Revenue Commissioner John Allen’s bond in 15 days.
If he does not secure a new bond before then, he essentially faces removal from office.
In a letter addressed to Allen, Alabama State Comptroller Kathleen Baxter and Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, Travelers invoked state law and the terms of the bond itself in announcing the pending cancellation.
“As you may be aware, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America received a letter dated Nov. 5, 2019, from … Baxter,” the letter from Travelers said.
“Ms. Baxter’s letter notified Travelers of, among other things, assertions by the Talladega County Commission that Mr. Allen, as Talladega County revenue commissioner, failed ‘to pay to the county treasurer the auto ad valorem and other taxes, interest and penalties collected by the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner since July 2019.’
“Documentation provided to Travelers asserts that approximately $399,958 in funds held by Mr. Allen have not been remitted under Alabama law.”
The letter goes on to cite a state law that says the comptroller must notify the revenue commissioner’s bonding company if proper remittances are not made. The bonding company then has 30 days from receipt of the letter from the comptroller to post a 15-day notice.
“Such bondsmen shall not be relieved of any responsibility with respect to the tax collector arising during the time they are on his bond,” the law quoted in the letter says. “The collector (in this case, the revenue commissioner) must make a new bond before the old one expires.
“Upon failure of the tax collector to make such new bond, the comptroller shall notify the governor that a vacancy exists in the office of tax collector of the county, and the governor shall appoint a tax collector to serve the remainder of the term for which the former tax collector was elected or appointed to serve.”
According to a law passed in the early 1980s, the offices of tax assessor and tax collector were combined into the office of revenue commissioner in Talladega County.
The Traveler’s letter comes in the midst of a running controversy between the Talladega County Commission and Allen’s office over staffing issues.
In August, Allen made remarks that were interpreted by the commission as threats to withhold county funds that he had collected. In October, County Administrator Pat Lyle informed the commission that nearly $400,000 that should have been remitted had not been, and that no remittances of vehicle and license money had been made since July, which prompted the letter to the state comptroller.
Allen said he had used his discretion to make quarterly, rather than monthly payments to the commission, although Lyles said payments to the municipalities and public school systems within the county were still made on time.
By law, the comptroller is also required to notify the state Examiners of Public Accounts, which was done at the same time that the notification was sent to Travelers. Allen said he had contacted the state examiners himself.
When reached for comment regarding the letter Tuesday afternoon, Allen seemed fairly unconcerned.
“They decided they didn’t want to keep my bond, although I don’t really understand why,” he said. “I paid all the money that was due and I’ve satisfied everything the comptroller wanted. So I’ll go out and get another bond.”
He added he did not foresee any difficulty in accomplishing this.
“I’ve satisfied everything that needed to be done,” he said. “I really don’t foresee any problem getting another one.”
He added the audit performed by the state examiners was complete, and he was hoping to have the results in hand sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday.